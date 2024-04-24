German Ifo business climate rises to 89.4, economy stabilizing thanks to service providers

German Ifo Business Climate rose from 87.8 to 89.4 in April, above expectation of 88.5. Current Assessment Index rose from 88.1 to 88.9, above expectation of 88.7. Expectations Index also improved from 87.5 to 89.9, above expectation of 88.9.

By sector, manufacturing rose from -9.9 to -8.5. Services rose from 0.4 to 3.2. Trade rose from -22.9 to -22.0. Construction rose from -33.2 to -28.5.

If said, “Companies were more satisfied with their current business. Their expectations also brightened. The economy is stabilizing, especially thanks to service providers.”

Full German Ifo release here.