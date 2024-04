Canada’s retail sales fell -0.1% mom to CAD 66.7B in February, worse than expectation of 0.1% mom rise. Sales were down in five of nine subsectors and were led by decreases at gasoline stations and fuel vendors (-2.2% mom).

Core retail sales, which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers, were unchanged for the month.

Advance estimate indicates that retail sales was unchanged in March.

Full Canada retail sales release here.