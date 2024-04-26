SNB’s Jordan: New shocks can occur any time

Speaking at SNB’s annual shareholder meeting, President Thomas Jordan highlighted the achievement in lowering inflation to below 2%, a milestone that enabled the bank to implement a rate cut last month.

Despite this progress, Jordan emphasized the continuing high levels of uncertainty in the global economic environment, acknowledging the potential for new shocks at any time.

“In the current environment, uncertainty remains elevated, and new shocks can occur at any time,” he noted. “We will therefore monitor the ongoing development of inflation closely and adjust our monetary policy again if necessary.”