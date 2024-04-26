Fri, Apr 26, 2024 @ 14:11 GMT
US PCE inflation rises to 2.7% yoy in Mar, core PCE steady at 2.8% yoy

US personal income rose 0.5% mom or USD 122.0B in March, matched expectations. Personal spending rose 0.8% mom or USD 160.9B, above expectation of 0.6% mom.

Both headline and core PCE price index rose 0.3% mom, matched expectations. Prices for services increased 0.4% mom and prices for goods increased 0.1% mom. Food prices decreased less than -0.1% mom and energy prices increased 1.2% mom.

Over the 12-month period, headline PCE accelerated from 2.5% yoy to 2.7% yoy, above expectation of 2.6% yoy. Core PCE price index was unchanged at 2.8% yoy, above expectation of 2.6% yoy. Prices for services increased 4.0% yoy and prices for goods increased 0.1% yoy. Food prices increased 1.5% yoy and energy prices increased 2.6% yoy.

Full US personal income and outlays release here.

