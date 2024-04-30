US consumer confidence plunges to 97, lowest since Jul 2022

Tue, Apr 30, 2024 @ 18:10 GMT
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence plunged from 103.1 to 97.0 in April, well below expectation of 104.0. Present Situation Index fell from 146.8 to 142.9. Expectations Index fell from 74.0 to 66.4.

“Confidence retreated further in April, reaching its lowest level since July 2022 as consumers became less positive about the current labor market situation, and more concerned about future business conditions, job availability, and income,” said Dana M. Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board

“Despite April’s dip in the overall index, since mid-2022, optimism about the present situation continues to more than offset concerns about the future.”

Full US consumer confidence release here.

