New Zealand employment falls -0.2% qoq in Q1, unemployment rate jumps to 4.3%

New Zealand employment fell -0.2% qoq in Q1, much worse than expectation of 0.3% qoq growth. Unemployment rate rose from 4.0% to 4.3%, above expectation of 4.0%. Underutilization rate rose 0.5% to 11.2%. Employment rate fell -0.6% to 68.4%. Labor force participation rate fell -0.3% to 71.5%.

For wages, average ordinary time hourly earnings growth slowed from 6.9% yoy to 5.2% yoy. All sector unadjusted labor cost index slowed slightly from 4.3% yoy to 4.1% yoy.

“Although wage cost inflation eased and average hourly earnings growth started to slow this quarter, annual growth remained high for the two surveys,” business employment insights manager Sue Chapman said.

Full New Zealand employment release here.