UK PMI services finalized at 55, indicating 0.4% quarterly GDP growth

UK PMI Services was finalized at 55.0 in April, marking a significant improvement from March’s 53.1 and representing the highest level since May 2023. This level of activity, the highest since May 2023, signals robust growth in the sector, with activity and new work rising at the fastest rates in 11 months. Despite these positive developments, input cost inflation remains high, reaching its peak since August 2023, though the rate of staff hiring continues to be subdued.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, highlighted that the latest survey results suggest the UK economy is growing at a quarterly rate of 0.4%. He noted, “Prices charged inflation across the service sector eased to a three-year low in April, suggesting that the pass-through of higher costs has started to wane.” This slowdown in price increases comes despite a sharp rise in business expenses driven by strong wage inflation, which continues to push up operating costs.

Full UK PMI services final release here.