Eurozone PPI falls -0.4% mom, -7.8% yoy in Mar

Eurozone PPI fell -0.4% mom, -7.8% yoy in March. For the month, industrial producer prices increased by 0.1% for intermediate goods, 0.1% for capital goods, 0.1% for durable consumer goods, and 0.4% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices decreased by -1.8% for energy.

EU PPI fell -0.5% mom, -7.6% yoy. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Bulgaria (-3.4%), Denmark and Greece (both -2.3%) and Spain (-2.2%). Increases were observed in Ireland and Sweden (both +0.9%) as well as in Germany and Croatia (both +0.2%).

Full Eurozone PPI release here.