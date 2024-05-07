Eurozone retail sales rises 0.8% mom in Mar, EU up 1.2% mom

Eurozone retail sales volume grew 0.8% mom in March, above expectation of 0.6% mom. Volume of retail trade increased for food, drinks, tobacco by 1.2%, for automotive fuel in specialised stores by 2.0%. Volume was stable for non-food products (except automotive fuel).

EU retail sales grew 1.2% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were recorded in Poland (+7.3%), Cyprus (+4.8%) and Hungary (+2.0%). The largest decreases were observed in Sweden (-1.8%), Malta (-1.0%) and Austria (-0.8%).

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.