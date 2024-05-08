Wed, May 08, 2024 @ 16:35 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB's Holzmann decisively against quick and strong interest rate cuts

ECB’s Holzmann decisively against quick and strong interest rate cuts

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In an interview published today, ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann indicated that while he is open to rate cut in June, “I see absolutely no reason for us to cut key interest rates too quickly, too strongly,” he said.

Holzmann also acknowledged the significant influence of Fed on ECB decision-making. He described the Fed as “the gorilla in the room,” emphasizing how ECB policies are, to some extent, shaped by actions taken by the US central bank, particularly due to the dollar’s pivotal role in the global economy.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.