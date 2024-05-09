Thu, May 09, 2024 @ 03:49 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed's Collins: Bringing down inflation will require more time

Fed’s Collins: Bringing down inflation will require more time

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Boston Fed President Susan Collins described current monetary policy as “well positioned” to adapt based on new economic data and the evolving economic outlook. She is “optimistic” that Fed can achieve 2% inflation target in a “reasonable amount of time” while maintaining a robust labor market. However, she now anticipates that reaching this goal will “take more time than previously thought.”

Collins highlighted “recent upward surprises to activity and inflation”. This has led her to suggest that maintaining the current policy level might be necessary for a longer period than initially expected. She emphasized the importance of ensuring that inflation moves “sustainably toward 2%” before considering any policy adjustments.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.