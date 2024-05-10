UK GDP grows 0.4% mom in Mar, 0.6% qoq in Apr, above expectations

UK GDP grew 0.4% mom in March, well above expectation of 0.1% mom. Services output rose 0.5% mom. Production output rose 0.2% mom while construction output fell -0.4% mom.

For Q1, GDP grew 0.6% qoq, above expectation of 0.4% qoq. Compared with the same quarter a year ago, GDP is estimated to have increased by 0.2% yoy. In output terms, services grew by 0.7% on the quarter with widespread growth across the sector; elsewhere the production sector grew by 0.8% while the construction sector fell by -0.9%.

Full UK monthly and quarterly GDP releases.