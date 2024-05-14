German ZEW rises to 47.1, signs of recovery growing

Tue, May 14, 2024 @ 16:24 GMT
German ZEW Economic Sentiment jumped from 42.9 to 47.1 in May, above expectation of 44.9. Current Situation Index also rose from -79.2 to -72.3, above expectation of -75.0.

Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment rose from 43.9 to 47.0, above expectation of 46.1. Current Situation Index jumped by 10.2 pts to -38.6.

ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach said: ” Signs of an economic recovery are growing, bolstered by better assessments of the overall eurozone and of China as a key export market. The increased optimism is reflected in particular in the sharp rise in expectations for domestic consumption, followed by the construction and machinery sectors.”

Full German ZEW release here.

