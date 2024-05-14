German ZEW rises to 47.1, signs of recovery growing

German ZEW Economic Sentiment jumped from 42.9 to 47.1 in May, above expectation of 44.9. Current Situation Index also rose from -79.2 to -72.3, above expectation of -75.0.

Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment rose from 43.9 to 47.0, above expectation of 46.1. Current Situation Index jumped by 10.2 pts to -38.6.

ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach said: ” Signs of an economic recovery are growing, bolstered by better assessments of the overall eurozone and of China as a key export market. The increased optimism is reflected in particular in the sharp rise in expectations for domestic consumption, followed by the construction and machinery sectors.”

