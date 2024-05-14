Tue, May 14, 2024 @ 16:24 GMT
US PPI rises 0.5% mom, 2.2% yoy in Apr, highest since Apr 2022

US PPI for final demand rose 0.5% mom in April, above expectation of 0.2% mom. Nearly three-quarters of the April advance in final demand prices is attributable to a 0.6% mom increase in the index for final demand services. Prices for final demand goods moved up 0.4% mom. PPI less foods, energy and trade services rose 0.4% mom.

For the 12 months period, PPI rose 2.2% yoy, highest since April 2023. Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services increased 3.1% yoy, the largest advance since April 2023.

Full US PPI release here.

