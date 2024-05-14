Tue, May 14, 2024 @ 16:24 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed's Powell sees good picture in US economy, cautions on disinflation

Fed’s Powell sees good picture in US economy, cautions on disinflation

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking at an event in Amsterdam, characterized the recent US economic data as presenting a “good picture.” He noted that the labor market is showing signs of “gradual cooling” and moving toward “better balance.” However, he pointed out that disinflation in the first quarter was marked by a “lack of further progress.”

Addressing today’s US PPI data, Powell described it as more “mixed” than “hot,” explaining that while the April figures were higher than expected, previous data had been revised lower.

Powell reiterated that he does not anticipate the central bank’s next move on interest rates to be an increase.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.