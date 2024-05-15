Fed’s Schmid advocates patience in tackling inflation

Wed, May 15, 2024 @ 08:48 GMT
Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid expressed confidence that inflation will gradually return to Fed’s 2% target “over time”. But he also emphasized the importance of patience, saying, “I am prepared to be patient as this process plays out.”

Schmid highlighted the necessity of curbing demand growth to allow supply to catch up, which is essential for closing the imbalance driving inflation.

Regarding Fed’s balance sheet, “I didn’t really think we should have slowed the runoff,” Schmid said. “I think there was room to continue to run off like we were doing.”

