Wed, May 15, 2024 @ 16:58 GMT
Eurozone industrial production rises 0.6% mom in Mar, EU up 0.2% mom

Eurozone industrial production rises 0.6% mom in Mar, EU up 0.2% mom

Eurozone industrial production rose 0.6% mom in March, above expectation of 0.5% mom. Industrial production decreased by -0.5% mom for intermediate goods, -0.9% mom for energy, -1.1% mom for durable consumer goods, and -2.7% mom for non-durable consumer goods. Production increased by 1.0% mom for capital goods.

EU industrial production rose 0.2% mom. The highest monthly increases were recorded in Ireland (+12.8%), Belgium (+6.8%) and Luxembourg (+4.5%). The largest decreases were observed in Slovenia (-5.9%), Poland (-5.1%) and Denmark (-4.3%).

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.

