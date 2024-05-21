Canada’s CPI falls to 2.7% in Apr, matches expectations

Canada’s CPI slowed from 2.9% yoy to 2.7% yoy in April, matched expectations. Ex-gasoline, CPI slowed from 2.8% yoy to 2.5% yoy. Gasoline prices accelerated from 4.5% yoy to 6.1% yoy. Food prices slowed from 1.9% yoy to 1.4% yoy. On a monthly basis CPI rose 0.5% mom, matched expectations.

Looking at the core measures, CPI median slowed from 2.9% yoy to 2.6% yoy, below expectation of 2.7% yoy. CPI trimmed slowed from 3.2% yoy to 2.9% yoy, matched expectations. CPI common slowed from 2.9% yoy to 2.6% yoy, below expectation of 2.8% yoy.

Full Canadian CPI release here.