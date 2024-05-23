NZ retail sales up 0.5% in Q1, ending two-year downturn

New Zealand’s retail sales volumes rose by 0.5% qoq to NZD 25B in Q1, significantly outperforming the anticipated -0.3% qoq decline. Sales values increased by 0.7% qoq to NZD 30B.

“In the March quarter, we saw a modest increase in retail activity, with growth across most industries,” said Melissa McKenzie, business financial statistics manager. “This followed two years of declines.”

Of the 15 retail industries, nine experienced higher sales volumes during the quarter. The most notable contributions came from food and beverage services, which rose by 2.2%, motor vehicle and parts retailing, which increased by 1.1%, recreational goods retailing, which surged by 4.7%, and accommodation, which climbed by 4.1%.

