Thu, May 23, 2024 @ 06:59 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsNZ retail sales up 0.5% in Q1, ending two-year downturn

NZ retail sales up 0.5% in Q1, ending two-year downturn

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

New Zealand’s retail sales volumes rose by 0.5% qoq to NZD 25B in Q1, significantly outperforming the anticipated -0.3% qoq decline. Sales values increased by 0.7% qoq to NZD 30B.

“In the March quarter, we saw a modest increase in retail activity, with growth across most industries,” said Melissa McKenzie, business financial statistics manager. “This followed two years of declines.”

Of the 15 retail industries, nine experienced higher sales volumes during the quarter. The most notable contributions came from food and beverage services, which rose by 2.2%, motor vehicle and parts retailing, which increased by 1.1%, recreational goods retailing, which surged by 4.7%, and accommodation, which climbed by 4.1%.

Full NZ retail sales release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.