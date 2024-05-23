Japan’s PMI manufacturing rises to 50.5, first expansion in a year

Japan’s PMI Manufacturing rose from 49.6 to 50.5 in May, exceeding expectations of 49.7 and signaling improving business conditions for the first time in a year. Meanwhile, PMI Services declined from 54.3 to 53.6, and PMI Composite inched up from 52.3 to 52.4.

Jingyi Pan, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted that Japan’s private sector expansion accelerated for the third consecutive month, reaching its fastest pace since August 2023. This suggests continued growth momentum midway through Q2, hinting at a better GDP reading after the disappointing Q1 results.

Pan highlighted that the expansion in business activity remained “services-led,” but the “near-stabilization” of manufacturing output offers hope for broader growth later in the year.

Both input cost and output price inflation rates eased, indicating “softer inflationary pressures across official gauges.” However, manufacturers continue to face rising cost pressures, partly due to “yen fluctuations,” which remain an important factor to monitor.

Full Japan PMI release here.