UK PMI manufacturing rises to 22-month high, services growth slows

UK PMI Manufacturing rose from 49.1 to 51.3 in May, surpassing expectations of 49.2 and reaching a 22-month high. However, PMI Services fell from 55.0 to 52.9, below the anticipated 54.8 and marking a 6-month low. Consequently, PMI Composite dropped from 54.1 to 52.8.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, stated that the flash PMI indicates a “further expansion” of UK business activity, aligning with GDP growth of around 0.3% in Q2. He highlighted an “encouraging revival of manufacturing accompanied by sustained, but slower, service sector growth.”

The survey also revealed positive news regarding service sector inflation, which is cooling. Companies reported the slowest price growth in over three years, with headline inflation falling close to BoE’s target. Williamson noted that the PMI data support the view that BoE will start cutting interest rates in August, assuming the data continues to improve over the summer.

