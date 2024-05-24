Fed’s Bostic: Inflation not yet at safe point for rate cuts

Fri, May 24, 2024 @ 05:32 GMT
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic emphasized caution regarding interest rate cuts, stating that the US economy is not yet past the “worry point” for inflation to return to the target of 2%.

Speaking at an event overnight, Bostic highlighted the robustness of job growth, describing it as “a lot of energy in the economy.” This robust job growth gives him confidence in maintaining a “more restrictive level” of monetary policy, as he doesn’t believe there’s a risk of “falling into a contractionary environment.”

Bostic also mentioned the need to be “a little more patient” and ensure inflation is on a clear path to 2% before considering rate cuts.

He underscored the importance of moving in “one direction only” to avoid the uncertainty that would come from cutting rates only to raise them again. This approach, he believes, would prevent creating “policy uncertainty.”

