New Zealand’s exports falls -2.6% yoy in Apr, imports down -0.7% yoy

In April, New Zealand’s goods exports fell by -2.6% yoy to NZD 6.4B, while goods imports decreased by -0.7% yoy to NZD 6.3B. Contrary to expectations of a NZD -202m deficit, trade balance recorded a surplus of NZD 92m.

Examining the top monthly export movements by country, exports to China decreased by NZD -206m (-11% yoy), and exports to Australia fell by NZD -17m (2.4% yoy). In contrast, exports to the US increased by NZD 35m (4.9% yoy), exports to EU rose by NZD 62m (13% yoy), and exports to Japan surged by NZD 91m (26% yoy).

On the import side, imports from China increased by NZD 120m (10% yoy), and imports from South Korea soared by NZD 371m (119% yoy). However, imports from the EU decreased by NZD -79m (-8.1% yoy), and imports from the US dropped by NZD -154m (24% yoy). Imports from Australia grew modestly by NZD 9.8m (1.4% yoy).

