Fed’s Kashkari: More positive inflation data needed before easing monetary policy

In an interview with CNBC today, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari emphasized the need for “many more months of positive inflation data” before considering a reduction in monetary policy restrictions.

Moreover, he noted that Fed might still need to hike rates if inflation does not decrease further, stating, “I don’t think we should rule anything out at this point.”

Kashkari expressed confidence that Fed would eventually achieve its 2% inflation target but cautioned against rushing into rate cuts. However, “I’m not seeing the need to hurry and do rate cuts. I think we should take our time and get it right,” he added.