Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan suggested at an event overnight that interest rates might not be “as restrictive as” policymakers had anticipated.

Emphasizing the need for flexibility, she added, “It’s really important to keep all options on the table and that we continue to be flexible.”

Nevertheless, Logan also noted there are “good reasons” to believe that inflation is heading back to 2%, ” perhaps a bit slower and a little bit clunkier maybe than we thought at the beginning of the year.”