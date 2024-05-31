US PCE unchanged at 2.7% yoy in Apr, core PCE steady at 2.8% yoy

US PCE price index rose 0.3% mom in April, matched expectations. Core PCE price index (excluding food and energy) rose 0.2% mom, below expectation of 0.3% mom. Prices for goods increased 0.2% mom, and prices for services increased 0.3% mom. Food prices decreased -0.2 mom and energy prices increased 1.2% mom.

Annually, PCE price index was unchanged at 2.7% yoy. Core PCE price index was unchanged at 2.8% yoy. Both matched expectations. Prices for goods increased 0.1% yoy and prices for services increased 3.9% yoy. Food prices increased 1.3% yoy and energy prices increased 3.0% yoy.

Personal income rose 0.3% mom or USD 65.3B, matched expectations. Personal spending rose 0.2% mom or USD 39.1B, below expectation of 0.3% mom.

Full US Personal Income and Outlays release here.