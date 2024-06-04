Tue, Jun 04, 2024 @ 05:55 GMT
Japan’s Suzuki confirms impact of market intervention to support yen

By ActionForex.com

Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki confirmed today that recent interventions in the currency market had a notable impact on stabilizing Yen. During a press conference following a regular cabinet meeting, Suzuki explained that the interventions at the end of April and early May were specifically targeted to counteract excessive currency market movements.

According to data released by the Ministry of Finance last Friday, Japan spent JPY 9.79T over the past month to bolster Yen. This data confirmed traders’ and analysts’ suspicions that Tokyo conducted significant dollar-selling interventions.

These interventions occurred shortly after Yen plummeted to a 34-year low of 160.245 per dollar on April 29 and again in the early hours of May 2 in Tokyo.

