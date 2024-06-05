Eurozone PPI down -1.0% mom, -5.7% yoy in Apr

Eurozone PPI fell -1.0% mom in April, below expectation of -0.5% mom. Over the 12-month period, PPI fell -5.7% yoy, below expectation -5.1% yoy. For the month, industrial producer prices increased by 0.3% for intermediate goods, 0.2% for capital goods, 0.2% for durable consumer goods, 0.1% for non-durable consumer goods. PPI decreased by -3.6% for energy.

EU PPI fell -0.1% mom, -5.5% yoy. The largest monthly decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in France (-3.6%), Croatia (-1.9%) and Greece (-1.8%). The highest increases were observed in Denmark (+2.8%), Ireland (+0.8%) and Finland (+0.3%).

Full Eurozone PPI release here.