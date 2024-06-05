Wed, Jun 05, 2024 @ 14:42 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone PPI down -1.0% mom, -5.7% yoy in Apr

Eurozone PPI down -1.0% mom, -5.7% yoy in Apr

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone PPI fell -1.0% mom in April, below expectation of -0.5% mom. Over the 12-month period, PPI fell -5.7% yoy, below expectation -5.1% yoy. For the month, industrial producer prices increased by 0.3% for intermediate goods, 0.2% for capital goods, 0.2% for durable consumer goods, 0.1% for non-durable consumer goods. PPI decreased by -3.6% for energy.

EU PPI fell -0.1% mom, -5.5% yoy. The largest monthly decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in France (-3.6%), Croatia (-1.9%) and Greece (-1.8%). The highest increases were observed in Denmark (+2.8%), Ireland (+0.8%) and Finland (+0.3%).

Full Eurozone PPI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.