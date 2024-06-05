Wed, Jun 05, 2024 @ 14:42 GMT
US ADP employment roses 152k, below expectation 175k

US ADP private employment grew 152k in May, below expectation of 175k increase. By sector, goods-producing jobs rose 3k while services-providing jobs rose 149k. By establishment size, small companies lose -10k jobs. Medium companies added 79k while large companies added 98k.

Pay gains for job-stayers held steady for the third month at 5.0% yoy. Meanwhile, for job-changes, median change in annual pay was at 7.8% yoy.

“Job gains and pay growth are slowing going into the second half of the year,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “The labor market is solid, but we’re monitoring notable pockets of weakness tied to both producers and consumers.”

Full US ADP job release here.

