Thu, Jun 06, 2024 @ 10:44 GMT
Eurozone retail sales down -0.5% mom in Apr, EU falls -0.6% mom

Eurozone retail sales down -0.5% mom in Apr, EU falls -0.6% mom

Eurozone retail sales volume fell -0.5% mom in April, worse than expectation of -0.2% mom. Sales volume decreased for food, drinks, tobacco by 0.5%, for non-food products (except automotive fuel) by 0.1%, and for automotive fuel in specialised stores by 2.2%.

EU retail sales fell -0.6% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were recorded in Latvia (-3.3%), Cyprus (-3.1%) and Denmark (-2.7%). The highest increases were observed in Slovakia (+2.4%), Bulgaria and Austria (both +1.9%) and Portugal (+1.7%).

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.

