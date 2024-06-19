Fed’s Musalem calls for sustained favorable conditions before rate cuts

In his debut speech, St. Louis Federal Reserve President Alberto Musalem emphasized the need for sustained favorable conditions before considering a reduction in interest rate. He stated that he needs to see a period of favorable inflation, moderating demand, and expanding supply, which could take “months, and more likely quarters” to materialize.

He also did not rule out additional rate hikes if inflation remains significantly above 2% or if it reaccelerates, although he noted this was not his base case scenario.

Musalem also expressed uncertainty about whether the current monetary policy stance is sufficiently restrictive, pointing out that financial conditions “feel accommodative for some parts of the economy while restrictive for others.”