Canada’s retail sales rose 0.7% mom to CAD 66.8B in April, matched expectations. Sales were up in seven of nine subsectors and were led by increases at gasoline stations and fuel vendors as well as food and beverage retailers.

Core retail sales—which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers—were up 1.4%

Advanced estimate suggests that sales fell -0.6% mom in May.

