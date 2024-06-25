US consumer confidence falls to 100.4, within the same narrow range

Tue, Jun 25, 2024 @ 21:05 GMT
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence fell from 101.3 to 100.4 in June, slightly above expectation of 100.2. Present Situation Index rose from 140.8 to 141.5.

Expectation Index fell from 74.9 to 73.0. The Expectations Index has been below 80 (the threshold which usually signals a recession ahead) for five consecutive months.

“Confidence pulled back in June but remained within the same narrow range that’s held throughout the past two years, as strength in current labor market views continued to outweigh concerns about the future. However, if material weaknesses in the labor market appear, Confidence could weaken as the year progresses,” said Dana M. Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board.

