US PCE core inflation slows to 2.6% as expected in May

In May, US PCE price index was flat mom, matched expectations. PCE core price index (excluding food and energy) rose 0.1% mom. Both matched expectations. Prices for goods fell -0.4% mom while prices for services rose 0.2% mom. Food prices rose 0.1% mom while energy prices fell -2.1% mom.

From the same month one year ago, headline PCE price index slowed from 2.7% yoy to 2.6% yoy. PCE core price index slowed from 2.8% yoy to 2.6% yoy. Both matched expectations. Goods prices were down -0.1% yoy while services prices were up 3.9% yoy. Food prices were up 1.2% mom and energy prices were up 4.8% yoy.

Also, personal income rose 0.5% mom or USD 114.1B, above expectation of 0.4% mom. Personal spending rose 0.2% mom or USD 47.8B, below expectation of 0.3% mom.

Full US Personal Income and Outlays release here.

