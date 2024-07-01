Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 45.8, recovery pushed to late summer

Eurozone manufacturing PMI for June was finalized at 45.8, down from May’s 47.3, signaling continued contraction in the manufacturing sector. This decline indicates ongoing challenges for manufacturers, with only Italy showing some improvement among the member countries.

Country-specific data for June showed Greece at 54.0, Spain at 52.3, the Netherlands at 50.7, and Ireland at 47.4. Italy recorded a slight improvement at 45.7, while France was at 45.4, Austria at 43.6, and Germany at 43.5. All these figures reflect either multi-month lows that are insufficient to suggest a strong recovery.

Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, highlighted that despite the decline in PMI indices across most Eurozone countries, the trend appears to be a “temporary blip” rather than a sign of a prolonged downturn. He pointed out that the global recovery provides a “supportive backdrop” for Eurozone manufacturers. Moreover, optimism about future production remains high, similar to levels seen in May, indicating sustained confidence among businesses for the upcoming year.

However, de la Rubia also noted a troubling trend in new orders, which are falling at an accelerated pace. This decline follows a record stretch of 25 consecutive months of falling demand. Despite a brief improvement in May, the June data suggests that any significant recovery will likely be “postponed” until at least the end of summer or early fall.

Full Eurozone PMI manufacturing final release here.