Eurozone PPI falls -0.2% mom, -4.2% yoy in May

Eurozone PPI falls -0.2% mom, -4.2% yoy in May

Eurozone PPI fell -0.2% mom, -4.2% yoy in May, versus expectation of 0.0% mom, -4.1% yoy.

For the month, industrial producer prices increased by 0.1% for intermediate goods, 0.1% for capital goods, and 0.1% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices decreased by -1.1% for energy, and -0.1% for durable consumer goods.

EU PPI was down -0.3% mom, -4.0% yoy. The largest monthly decreases were recorded in Croatia (-4.1%), Greece (-2.9%) and Sweden (-1.8%). The highest increases were observed in Ireland (+7.7%), Bulgaria (+4.5%) and Estonia (+2.1%).

Full Eurozone PPI release here.

