Fri, Jul 05, 2024 @ 10:22 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone retail sales rises 0.1% mom in May, EU up 0.1% mom...

Eurozone retail sales rises 0.1% mom in May, EU up 0.1% mom too

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone retail sales volume rose 0.1% mom in May, below expectation of 0.2% mom. Sales volume, increased by 0.7% mom for food, drinks, tobacco, and by 0.4% mom for automotive fuel in specialized stores. Sales volume fell -0.2% mom for non-food products (except automotive fuel).

EU retail sales also rose 0.1% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were recorded in Denmark (+2.3%), Lithuania (+1.8%) and Luxembourg (+1.7%). The largest decreases were observed in Slovakia (-1.0%), Ireland (-0.9%), Bulgaria and Malta (both -0.8%).

Full Eurozone retail sales here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.