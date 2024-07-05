Eurozone retail sales rises 0.1% mom in May, EU up 0.1% mom too

Eurozone retail sales volume rose 0.1% mom in May, below expectation of 0.2% mom. Sales volume, increased by 0.7% mom for food, drinks, tobacco, and by 0.4% mom for automotive fuel in specialized stores. Sales volume fell -0.2% mom for non-food products (except automotive fuel).

EU retail sales also rose 0.1% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were recorded in Denmark (+2.3%), Lithuania (+1.8%) and Luxembourg (+1.7%). The largest decreases were observed in Slovakia (-1.0%), Ireland (-0.9%), Bulgaria and Malta (both -0.8%).

Full Eurozone retail sales here.