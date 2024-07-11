US core CPI slows to 3.3%, lowest since Apr 2021

In June, US CPI fell -0.1% mom, versus expectation of 0.1% mom rise. Core CPI (all items less food and energy) rose 0.1% mom, below expectation of 0.2% mom rise. Energy index fell -2.0% mom while food index rose 0.2% mom.

For the 12-month period, headline CPI slowed from 3.3% yoy to 3.0%yoy, below expectation of 3.1% yoy. Core CPI slowed from 3.4% yoy to 3.3% yoy, below expectation of being unchanged at 3.4% yoy. Core CPI was also the lowest since April 2021. Energy index was up 1.0% yoy while food index was up 2.2% yoy.

Full US CPI release here.