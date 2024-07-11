Thu, Jul 11, 2024 @ 15:17 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS core CPI slows to 3.3%, lowest since Apr 2021

US core CPI slows to 3.3%, lowest since Apr 2021

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In June, US CPI fell -0.1% mom, versus expectation of 0.1% mom rise. Core CPI (all items less food and energy) rose 0.1% mom, below expectation of 0.2% mom rise. Energy index fell -2.0% mom while food index rose 0.2% mom.

For the 12-month period, headline CPI slowed from 3.3% yoy to 3.0%yoy, below expectation of 3.1% yoy. Core CPI slowed from 3.4% yoy to 3.3% yoy, below expectation of being unchanged at 3.4% yoy. Core CPI was also the lowest since April 2021. Energy index was up 1.0% yoy while food index was up 2.2% yoy.

Full US CPI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.