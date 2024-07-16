Canada CPI slows to 2.7% yoy in June, down-0.1% mom

Canada’s CPI slowed from 2.9% yoy to 2.7% yoy in June. The deceleration was largely the result of slower year-over-year growth in gasoline prices, which rose 0.4% in June following a 5.6% increase in May. Excluding gasoline, the CPI rose 2.8% yoy.

Looking at the core measures, CPI median fell from 2.7% yoy to 2.6% yoy. CPI trimmed was unchanged at 2.9% yoy. CPI common slowed from 2.4% yoy to 2.3% yoy.

On a monthly basis, CPI fell -0.1% mom in June, following a 0.6% mom increase in May. The monthly decrease was driven by lower prices for travel tours (-11.1%) and gasoline (-3.1%).

Full Canada CPI release here.