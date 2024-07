IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas stated in a Reuters interview that Fed can afford to “wait a little bit” before lowering interest rates. He expected that one Fed rate cut is likely this year but refrained from specifying the timing.

Gourinchas noted that the IMF expects US inflation to reach Fed’s 2% target in the first half of 2025, ahead of Fed’s internal projection of 2026. This suggests that there would not be an “extended period” before rate cuts become appropriate.