Fri, Jul 19, 2024 @ 09:56 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB's Villeroy: Market rate cut expectations "rather reasonable"

ECB’s Villeroy: Market rate cut expectations “rather reasonable”

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau spoke on French radio BFM Business today, expressing that current market expectations for interest rate cuts seem “rather reasonable.”

Markets are currently pricing in nearly two ECB rate cuts for the remainder of the year, likely occurring in September and December, with around five cuts anticipated by the end of next year.

Villeroy de Galhau affirmed ECB’s stance on inflation, stating, “Overall, we are ‘on track’ with our inflation target and forecast of 2% next year.” He further emphasized the commitment to this target, noting, “Barring any shocks, this is more than a forecast, it’s a commitment.”

 

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.