Tokyo CPI core rises, but core-core falls; BoJ rate hike uncertainty persists

Japan’s Tokyo CPI core (excluding food) increased from 2.1% yoy to 2.2% yoy in July, aligning with market expectations. This marks the third consecutive month of re-acceleration following a dip to 1.6% yoy in April. The primary driver of this uptick was energy prices, with electricity costs soaring by 19.7% yoy due to the termination of government utility subsidies.

However, other inflation measures showed a slowdown. CPI core-core (excluding food and energy) dropped from 1.8% yoy to 1.5% yoy. Additionally, services inflation decreased from 0.9% yoy to 0.5% yoy, while headline CPI fell slightly from 2.3% yoy to 2.2% yoy.

The increase in core inflation maintains the possibility of a BoJ rate hike next week. However, the current data is not sufficiently conclusive to confirm this outcome. Swap markets indicate a 38% probability of a 15bps hike. A Bloomberg survey reveals that 30% of BoJ watchers anticipate a hike, with 90% viewing it as a potential risk.