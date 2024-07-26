Fri, Jul 26, 2024 @ 16:23 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB consumer survey: Inflation expectations steady, economic growth outlook deteriorates

ECB consumer survey: Inflation expectations steady, economic growth outlook deteriorates

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

The latest ECB Consumer Expectations Survey results revealed stable inflation expectations but a more negative outlook for economic growth.

Median inflation expectations for the next 12 months remained unchanged at 2.8%, holding at their lowest level since September 2021. Similarly, inflation expectations for three years ahead stayed steady at 2.3%.

However, economic growth projections have taken a downturn. Expectations for growth over the next 12 months worsened, with the median forecast dropping to -0.9%, compared to -0.8% in May.

On a positive note, expectations for the unemployment rate in 12 months’ time decreased slightly to 10.6% from 10.7% in May, marking the lowest level since the series began.

ECB Consumer Expectations Survey release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.