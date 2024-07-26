US PCE inflation slows to 2.5% in Jun, but core PCE unchanged at 2.6%

US PCE price index rose 0.1% mom in June, matched expectations. Core CPI (excluding food and energy) rose 0.2% mom, matched expectations. Prices for goods decreased -0.2% mom and prices for services increased 0.2% mom. Food prices increased 0.1% mom and energy prices decreased -2.1% mom.

From the same month one year ago, PCE price index growth slowed from 2.6% yoy to 2.5% yoy, matched expectations. However, core PCE price index was unchanged at 2.6% yoy, above expectation of 2.5% yoy. Prices for goods decreased -0.2% yoy and prices for services increased 3.9% yoy. Food prices increased 1.4% yoy and energy prices increased 2.0% yoy.

Personal income rose 0.2% mom or USD 50.4B, below expectation of 0.4% mom. Personal spending rose 0.3% mom or USD 57.6B, matched expectations.

Full US Personal Income and Outlays release here.