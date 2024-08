UK GDP showed no growth in June, matched expectations. Services output fell by -0.1% mom after five consecutive monthly increases. Production grew by 0.8% mom. Construction grew by 0.5% mom.

For Q2, GDP grew 0.6% qoq, matched expectations. Services grew by 0.8% qoq. Production fell -0.1% qoq. Construction also fell -0.1% qoq.

Full UK GDP release here.