US retail sales rose 1.0% mom to USD 709.7B in July, above expectation of 0.3% mom. Ex-auto sales rose 0.4% mom to USD 576.1B, above expectation of 0.1% mom. Ex-gasoline sales rose 1.0% mom to USD 657.1B. Ex-auto& gasoline sales rose 0.4% mom to USD 523.4B.

Total sales for the May through July period rose 2.4% from the same period a year ago.

Full US retail sales release here.