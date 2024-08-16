Fri, Aug 16, 2024 @ 09:13 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUK retail sales rises 0.5% mom in Jul, vs exp 0.6% mom

UK retail sales rises 0.5% mom in Jul, vs exp 0.6% mom

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

UK retail sales volumes rose by 0.5% mom in July, slightly below market expectations of 0.6% increase. On a broader scale, sales volumes in the three months leading up to July saw a 1.1% rise compared to the previous three months ending in April.

Breaking down the data, non-food stores—which include department, clothing, household, and other non-food stores—saw a notable 1.4% increase in sales volumes. Non-store retail sales, which encompass online and other forms of retail not conducted in physical stores, rose by 0.7%, driven primarily by a rebound in retailers other than mail order services. However, the overall growth was tempered by a -1.9% decline in automotive fuel sales volumes.

Full UK retail sales release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.