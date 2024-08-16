UK retail sales rises 0.5% mom in Jul, vs exp 0.6% mom

UK retail sales volumes rose by 0.5% mom in July, slightly below market expectations of 0.6% increase. On a broader scale, sales volumes in the three months leading up to July saw a 1.1% rise compared to the previous three months ending in April.

Breaking down the data, non-food stores—which include department, clothing, household, and other non-food stores—saw a notable 1.4% increase in sales volumes. Non-store retail sales, which encompass online and other forms of retail not conducted in physical stores, rose by 0.7%, driven primarily by a rebound in retailers other than mail order services. However, the overall growth was tempered by a -1.9% decline in automotive fuel sales volumes.

Full UK retail sales release here.