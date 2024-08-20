Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.6% in Jul, core CPI at 2.9%

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 2.6% yoy in July, up from June’s 2.5% yoy. CPI Core (ex-energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) was finalized at 2.9% yoy, unchanged from June’s reading. The highest contribution to the annual inflation rate came from services (+1.82 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.45 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.19 pp) and energy (+0.12 pp).

EU CPI was finalized at 2.8% yoy, up from June’s 2.6% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Finland (0.5%), Latvia (0.8%) and Denmark (1.0%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (5.8%), Belgium (5.4%) and Hungary (4.1%). Compared with June 2024, annual inflation fell in nine Member States, remained stable in four and rose in fourteen.

Full Eurozone CPI final release here.