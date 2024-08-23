BoJ’s Ueda ready to scale back easing despite market instability

In a special parliamentary session today, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated the central bank’s stance to its current monetary policy, even amidst recent market volatility. He emphasized that there is “no change to our basic stance to adjust the degree of monetary easing” should economic and price trends align with its forecasts.

Addressing concerns over the market turbulence observed in early August, Ueda attributed the instability to rising fears of a US recession, driven by weaker-than-expected economic data. He also noted that BoJ’s interest rate hike in July had triggered a sharp reversal in the “one-sided Yen falls”.

He stressed that BoJ would continue to monitor market movements closely, recognizing their potential impact on the central bank’s growth and price forecasts.

“Markets at home and abroad remain unstable, so we will be highly vigilant to market developments for the time being,” Ueda remarked.