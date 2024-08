Canada’s retail sales falls -0.3% mom in Jun, to bounce back 0.6% mom in Jul

Canada’s retail sales value fell -0.3% mom to CAD 65.7B in June, matched expectations. Sales were down in four of nine subsectors and were led by decreases at motor vehicle and parts dealers. In volume terms, retail sales increased 0.1% mom.

Excluding gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers, sales value were up 0.4% mom.

Retail sales volume were down 0.5% in the second quarter. In volume terms, quarterly sales declined -0.3%.

Advance estimate suggests that retail sales value rose 0.6% mom in July.

Full Canada retail sales release here.